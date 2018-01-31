Dundee United: Stephen Thompson to step down as chairman

Thompson has been on the board at Tannadice since 2002

Stephen Thompson is to leave his position as chairman of Dundee United at the end of the season.

Thompson has been in the role for almost a decade, taking over from his late father Eddie.

A club statement said the announcement would "allow time for the board to make the decision on the way forward for Dundee United".

However, it makes no mention of Thompson's majority shareholding in the Tannadice club.

"It has been a real honour to serve Dundee United," said Thompson, who has been on the board since 2002. "I have always tried to achieve the best for the club and there have been many, many happy occasions of which I am very proud.

"The Scottish Cup win in 2010 was a high point in my and many other United fans' life.

"Relegation was a profound disappointment that will never leave me but the club is in the fortunate position of having a very strong board of directors and a financial robustness that is assisted by a number of benefactors who have been very supportive through recent years."

United are in their second season in the Championship and sit second, 11 points behind leaders St Mirren.

Midfielder Grant Gillespie, recently released by Hamilton Accies, has joined on a deadline day deal until the end of the season.