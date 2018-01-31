Rangers make loan enquiry for Swansea striker Oli McBurnie

Swansea striker Oli McBurnie has made 12 first-team appearances this season but has yet to score

Rangers have made contact with Swansea over a loan move for Scotland Under-21 striker Oli McBurnie.

The Ibrox club are one of three teams to enquire about McBurnie, who is out of contract in the summer.

If Swansea can complete a deal to bring Andre Ayew back to the club from West Ham on deadline day, McBurnie will be allowed to leave.

The 21-year-old boyhood Rangers fan has made 12 first-team appearances this season, but has yet to score.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.