BBC Sport - Everton 2-1 Leicester: Allardyce praises Walcott-Coleman partnership
- From the section Everton
Everton boss Sam Allardyce praises the performance of Theo Walcott, who scored both goals in a 2-1 win over Leicester, and full-back Seamus Coleman, who made his Toffees return after 10 months out with a double leg break.
MATCH REPORT: Everton 2-1 Leicester City
Watch the goals from all the midweek Premier League games on Wednesday's Match of the Day at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
