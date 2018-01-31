Sam Cosgrove: Aberdeen sign forward from Carlisle United

Derek McInnes has added to Sam Cosgrove to his Aberdeen squad

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has signed forward Sam Cosgrove from Carlisle United on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The Englishman, 21, has made 33 senior appearances, having started his career at Wigan Athletic.

He was loaned to Barrow, Chorley and North Ferriby United and then joined Carlisle in August.

"I'm sure he'll make a positive contribution to the team between now and the end of the season," McInnes told Aberdeen's website.

"Sam was one we had earmarked for the summer but during conversations with Carlisle it became clear they were keen to agree a deal for Sam in this transfer window so things progressed quickly.

"He's a young guy who we feel has lots of potential and we're looking forward to working with him to further develop his talent."

Aberdeen have already signed their former winger Niall McGinn, who was a free agent, and midfielder Chidi Nwakale on loan from Manchester City.

Defender Michael Devlin has also moved to Pittodrie from Hamilton Academical but is currently recovering from a long-term knee injury.

