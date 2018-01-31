Charly Musonda: Brendan Rodgers key to Celtic loan move from Chelsea

Charly Musonda made his Celtic debut against Hearts on Tuesday

Celtic's new on-loan signing Charly Musonda says the opportunity to work with manager Brendan Rodgers was a big factor in his move to Glasgow.

The Belgium Under-21 international has joined the Scottish Premiership leaders on an 18-month loan deal from Chelsea.

Rodgers was previously head youth coach at Chelsea.

"He is a manager who has developed a lot of players," said Musonda, 21. "I know him and I know how good he is with young players - it was a no brainer."

Musonda made his Celtic debut as a substitute in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Hearts and said he received "a wonderful reception" from the home fans.

"I didn't expect it to be that loud," he said. "It shows how much the fans care for me already

"For my first game, it was unbelievable."

The midfielder was reluctant to offer any insight on Rodgers' claims that Celtic have beaten 24 other clubs to sign him.

"I'm not quite sure. It's not important. The important thing is I am here now."

And Musonda is also looking forward to playing in Europe, with Celtic due to face Zenit St Petersburg in the Europa League last 32 next month.

"They are massive games," he added. "It's a great opportunity for a guy like me. These are the games I look to play."