Eoin Doyle: Striker rejoins Oldham on loan until end of season

Eoin Doyle's last appearance for Preston came in January 2017

Preston North End striker Eoin Doyle has rejoined Oldham Athletic on loan until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old scored 14 goals in 21 appearances for the Latics during an initial loan spell earlier this season.

A blood clot diagnosed last month means he will be unavailable for Oldham until March.

Doyle, who joined Preston in July 2016, spent the second half of last season on loan at Portsmouth and helped the club to the League Two title.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.