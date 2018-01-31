Myles Hippolyte: St Mirren sign winger from Falkirk

Myles Hippolyte has not played for Falkirk during January

St Mirren have signed winger Myles Hippolyte from Scottish Championship rivals Falkirk on an 18-month contract.

The 23-year-old joined the Bairns from Livingston in 2016 and has made 16 appearances this season, scoring six goals.

But he has not featured under manager Paul Hartley since scoring in a 3-2 win over Queen of the South on 30 December.

St Mirren manager Jack Ross said: "We've spoken about the desire to get in one more in an attacking sense."

London-born Hippolyte joins the Buddies as they lead the table and chase for promotion, 11 points ahead of Dundee United.

The winger began his career with Brentford and, before moving to Livingston in 2014, had spells in non-league football in England with Southall, Tamworth, Hayes & Yeading United and Burnham.

"I'm happy with the squad, so it needed to be somebody who would strengthen us again and improve us and somebody also who had the potential to get better - and I think he definitely fits all those criteria," Jack told St Mirren's website.

"We have good flexibility in our players middle to front and I think he's another one that fits with that - he's comfortable in any of those front four positions, which is important for us because I think the players have blossomed under that system."

Hippolyte was hopeful he could help St Mirren stay top and win the title.

"I think that's the most important thing for everyone - getting St Mirren back into the Premiership," he said.

Falkirk's form has improved since the end of December, winning four of their six games and moving above Dumbarton to eighth.

Hippolyte's chances of breaking back into the side were not helped with the arrival of two forward players on loan - Sunderland's Andrew Nelson and Watford's Alex Jakubiak.

"I have really enjoyed my two years at Falkirk," he told Falkirk's website. "There have been a lot of memorable moments in that short space of time and I will look back on my time at the Falkirk Stadium very fondly.

"During my time at Falkirk, I have met some great people who have helped me develop in my career."

Meanwhile, Falkirk have announced that former chairman Doug Henderson has stepped down from the board of directors.

