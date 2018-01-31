Nathan Thomas & Abo Eisa: Shrewsbury Town sign wingers from Sheffield United and Wealdstone

Nathan Thomas scored on two of his three Sheffield United appearances

Sheffield United have loaned winger Nathan Thomas to League One side Shrewsbury Town, who have also signed Abo Eisa from Wealdstone FC.

Thomas, 23, has scored two goals but made just three appearances for the Blades since his summer move from Hartlepool United.

Eisa, also 23, has signed an 18-month contract for an undisclosed fee.

The brother of Cheltenham striker Mohamed Eisa, he has scored 12 league goals for the Stones this season.

On Thomas, boss Paul Hurst said: "He's very talented and I think he's got that little bit extra. He can score special goals maybe when you need that little bit of magic."

Meanwhile, Eisa added: "It's a huge club and they are very ambitious. Being here is a really huge move for me."

