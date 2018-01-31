George Fowler: Ipswich defender joins Aldershot in permanent deal

George Fowler in action for Aldershot Town
George Fowler signed professional forms with Ipswich in April 2016

National League side Aldershot Town have signed Ipswich Town defender George Fowler on a permanent deal.

The 20-year-old, who can play either at centre-back or in midfield, has agreed a contract until the summer of 2019.

Fowler has made 22 appearances for the Shots since joining the Hampshire club on loan in August 2017.

He featured once for the Tractor Boys, as a substitute in their League Cup tie defeat by Crystal Palace last August, after coming through their academy.

