Chesterfield: Louis Dodds and Dylan Mottley-Henry sign

Louis Dodds has scored two goals in 17 games this season

Chesterfield have signed Shrewsbury forward Louis Dodds on a free transfer and Barnsley winger Dylan Mottley-Henry on loan until the end of the season.

Dodds scored 12 goals in 62 games for Shrewsbury after joining them from Port Vale in May 2016.

The 31-year-old, who made over 300 appearances for Vale, has agreed an 18-month contract at the Proact Stadium.

Mottley-Henry, 20, joined the Tykes from Bradford in the summer of 2016 and has made one appearance this season.

He spent the first half of this season on loan at Tranmere Rovers, scoring once in 14 games.

