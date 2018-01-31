FA Cup: Wigan v Manchester City fifth-round tie live on BBC One

  • From the section FA Cup

Media playback is not supported on this device

Top 50 FA Cup goals: Ben Watson's winner for Wigan

Manchester City's FA Cup fifth-round trip to Wigan will be broadcast live on BBC One on Monday, 19 February.

Pep Guardiola's side - five-time winners - play at the League One club's DW Stadium in a 19:55 GMT kick-off.

It is a repeat of the 2013 FA Cup final, which Wigan - then in the top flight - won 1-0.

Rochdale or Millwall's home tie with Tottenham Hotspur or Newport County will also be on BBC One on Sunday, 18 February (kick-off 16:00).

League One Rochdale and Championship Millwall play their fourth-round replay on 6 February.

They drew 2-2 at Millwall in their first meeting last Saturday.

League Two Newport travel to Wembley to meet Tottenham on 7 February after a 1-1 draw in Wales at the weekend.

Manchester City beat Burnley in the third round 4-1 before winning at Championship side Cardiff 2-0 in the fourth round.

Wigan will be playing their seventh game in the competition.

Having beaten Crawley 2-1 in the first round, the Latics saw off National League AFC Fylde 3-2 in a replay after the two teams drew 1-1 in front of the BBC cameras.

Wigan have overcome Premier League Bournemouth - after a replay - and West Ham to reach the fifth round.

Ties selected for live TV broadcast in the UK:

Friday, 16 February

Chelsea v Hull City (20:00) - BT Sport

Saturday, 17 February

Sheffield Wednesday v Notts County or Swansea City (12:30) - BT Sport

Huddersfield Town or Birmingham City v Manchester United (17:30) - BT Sport

Sunday, 18 February

Rochdale or Millwall v Tottenham Hotspur or Newport County (16:00) - BBC One

Monday, 19 February

Wigan Athletic v Manchester City (19:55) - BBC One

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired