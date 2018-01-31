FA Cup: Wigan v Manchester City fifth-round tie live on BBC One
-
- From the section FA Cup
Manchester City's FA Cup fifth-round trip to Wigan will be broadcast live on BBC One on Monday, 19 February.
Pep Guardiola's side - five-time winners - play at the League One club's DW Stadium in a 19:55 GMT kick-off.
It is a repeat of the 2013 FA Cup final, which Wigan - then in the top flight - won 1-0.
Rochdale or Millwall's home tie with Tottenham Hotspur or Newport County will also be on BBC One on Sunday, 18 February (kick-off 16:00).
League One Rochdale and Championship Millwall play their fourth-round replay on 6 February.
They drew 2-2 at Millwall in their first meeting last Saturday.
League Two Newport travel to Wembley to meet Tottenham on 7 February after a 1-1 draw in Wales at the weekend.
Manchester City beat Burnley in the third round 4-1 before winning at Championship side Cardiff 2-0 in the fourth round.
Wigan will be playing their seventh game in the competition.
Having beaten Crawley 2-1 in the first round, the Latics saw off National League AFC Fylde 3-2 in a replay after the two teams drew 1-1 in front of the BBC cameras.
Wigan have overcome Premier League Bournemouth - after a replay - and West Ham to reach the fifth round.
Ties selected for live TV broadcast in the UK:
Friday, 16 February
Chelsea v Hull City (20:00) - BT Sport
Saturday, 17 February
Sheffield Wednesday v Notts County or Swansea City (12:30) - BT Sport
Huddersfield Town or Birmingham City v Manchester United (17:30) - BT Sport
Sunday, 18 February
Rochdale or Millwall v Tottenham Hotspur or Newport County (16:00) - BBC One
Monday, 19 February
Wigan Athletic v Manchester City (19:55) - BBC One