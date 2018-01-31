FA Cup: Wigan v Manchester City fifth-round tie live on BBC One

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device Top 50 FA Cup goals: Ben Watson's winner for Wigan

Manchester City's FA Cup fifth-round trip to Wigan will be broadcast live on BBC One on Monday, 19 February.

Pep Guardiola's side - five-time winners - play at the League One club's DW Stadium in a 19:55 GMT kick-off.

It is a repeat of the 2013 FA Cup final, which Wigan - then in the top flight - won 1-0.

Rochdale or Millwall's home tie with Tottenham Hotspur or Newport County will also be on BBC One on Sunday, 18 February (kick-off 16:00).

League One Rochdale and Championship Millwall play their fourth-round replay on 6 February.

They drew 2-2 at Millwall in their first meeting last Saturday.

League Two Newport travel to Wembley to meet Tottenham on 7 February after a 1-1 draw in Wales at the weekend.

Fancy a flavour of the FA Cup? Sign up for the 2018 FA People's Cup and take your chance to play at St George's Park and go to the FA Cup final.

Manchester City beat Burnley in the third round 4-1 before winning at Championship side Cardiff 2-0 in the fourth round.

Wigan will be playing their seventh game in the competition.

Having beaten Crawley 2-1 in the first round, the Latics saw off National League AFC Fylde 3-2 in a replay after the two teams drew 1-1 in front of the BBC cameras.

Wigan have overcome Premier League Bournemouth - after a replay - and West Ham to reach the fifth round.

Ties selected for live TV broadcast in the UK:

Friday, 16 February

Chelsea v Hull City (20:00) - BT Sport

Saturday, 17 February

Sheffield Wednesday v Notts County or Swansea City (12:30) - BT Sport

Huddersfield Town or Birmingham City v Manchester United (17:30) - BT Sport

Sunday, 18 February

Rochdale or Millwall v Tottenham Hotspur or Newport County (16:00) - BBC One

Monday, 19 February

Wigan Athletic v Manchester City (19:55) - BBC One