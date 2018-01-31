Marvin Ekpiteta: Leyton Orient sign East Thurrock United defender

Leyton Orient are currently 17th in the National League following relegation from League Two last season

Leyton Orient have signed defender Marvin Ekpiteta from National League South side East Thurrock United.

The 22-year-old has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the O's and will be loaned back to his former club for the remainder of this season.

Ekpiteta started his career at Oxford United and has had spells at Chelmsford City and Concord Rangers.

He has made more than 100 appearances for East Thurrock, who are mid-table in National League South.

