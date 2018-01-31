Olamide Shodipo: QPR winger joins Colchester United on loan until end of the season

Olamide Shodipo, who has yet to score a senior goal in his career, is contracted at Loftus Road until the summer of 2019

Colchester United have signed Republic of Ireland Under-21 winger Olamide Shodipo on loan from Queens Park Rangers until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has made 14 appearances for Rangers, but has not figured in the first team this season.

Shodipo made his debut when he started QPR's first Championship game of last season - a 3-0 win over Leeds United.

The Dublin-born player spent the second half of last term on loan at League Two side Port Vale, playing six times.

