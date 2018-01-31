Charlie Scott: Hamilton sign Man Utd midfielder on loan

Midfielder Charlie Scott has been a regular in Manchester United's under-23 side

Hamilton have signed midfielder Charlie Scott on loan from Manchester United for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old has been a regular in the Old Trafford club's Under-23 side, and this is his first loan spell.

He becomes Hamilton's fourth signing of the window, after midfielder Chrysovalantis Kozoronis, and strikers Marios Ogboe and Mickel Miller.

The versatile Scott can play in the centre of midfield and defence, and at right-back.

