BBC Sport - Deadline Day: Olivier Giroud's sensational 'scorpion' goal versus Crystal Palace

Watch Giroud's 'sensational' scorpion goal

Relive Olivier Giroud's "sensational" 'scorpion kick' goal in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in January 2017 as the Frenchman signs for Chelsea on an 18-month deal for about £18m.

READ MORE: Giroud signs for Chelsea

Watch Match of the Day on BBC One at 22:45 GMT on Wednesday.

