BBC Sport - Deadline Day: Olivier Giroud's sensational 'scorpion' goal versus Crystal Palace
Watch Giroud's 'sensational' scorpion goal
- From the section Football
Relive Olivier Giroud's "sensational" 'scorpion kick' goal in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in January 2017 as the Frenchman signs for Chelsea on an 18-month deal for about £18m.
