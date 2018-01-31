BBC Sport - MOTD analysis: 'Nick Powell oozes class as Wigan shock West Ham'
Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy says Wigan's Nick Powell "oozed class" and "looked like the Premier League player" as he starred in League One Wigan's FA Cup win over Premier League West Ham United.
