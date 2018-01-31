Lloyd Jones: Luton Town sign Liverpool defender

Lloyd Jones made 29 appearances on loan at League One side Swindon last season

League Two leaders Luton Town have signed Liverpool defender Lloyd Jones for an undisclosed fee.

Jones, who joined Liverpool from Plymouth in 2011, has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Kenilworth Road.

The 22-year-old failed to make a first-team appearance for the Reds, but has featured on loan at Cheltenham, Accrington, Blackpool and Swindon.

"He's been out in League One and League Two already, so he's not untried," manager Nathan Jones said.

"He's got good pedigree and has had some good loans already, and he's one we believe can progress with the club."

