Chris Martin: Reading agree loan deal for Derby County striker

Chris Martin spent last season on loan at Fulham

Derby County striker Chris Martin has agreed to join Reading on loan until the end of the season.

The Scotland international, 29, last started a game for his parent club on 9 December in the Championship victory against Barnsley.

Former Norwich player Martin scored 11 goals on loan at Fulham last season, including a double against Reading.

He also came off the bench to score against the Royals earlier this season in a 4-2 defeat at Pride Park.

