Tom Pett: Lincoln sign attacker from Stevenage for undisclosed fee
- From the section Lincoln City
Lincoln City have signed winger Tom Pett from Stevenage for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year contract.
The 26-year-old has scored seven goals in 34 games this season, with a total of 22 from 159 appearances since joining in July 2014.
The Imps moved into eighth place, a point outside the play-offs, with a 3-1 win over Newport County on Tuesday.
"I saw the game last night, it gave me a taste of what's to come," Pett told the club website.
"The crowd are not quiet, which is massive for a player. It's one of the main things when I heard Lincoln were interested in me."
