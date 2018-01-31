Tom Pett: Lincoln sign attacker from Stevenage for undisclosed fee

Tom Pett in action for Stevenage
Tom Pett helped Stevenage reach the League Two play-off in his first season with the club in 2014-15

Lincoln City have signed winger Tom Pett from Stevenage for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 26-year-old has scored seven goals in 34 games this season, with a total of 22 from 159 appearances since joining in July 2014.

The Imps moved into eighth place, a point outside the play-offs, with a 3-1 win over Newport County on Tuesday.

"I saw the game last night, it gave me a taste of what's to come," Pett told the club website.

"The crowd are not quiet, which is massive for a player. It's one of the main things when I heard Lincoln were interested in me."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired