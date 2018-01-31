Motherwell: Defender Stephen Hendrie joins on loan from Southend United

Stephen Hendrie (left) has joined Motherwell on loan until the end of the season

Motherwell have signed former Hamilton and West Ham left-back Stephen Hendrie on loan for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old joins from Southend United, where he signed a two-year contract last summer after two years at London Stadium.

Hendrie goes straight into the Motherwell squad for Wednesday night's game away to Hibernian.

"I'm relishing the challenge of getting some game time up here," the former Scotland under-21 cap said.

"I played up here in the league for a good number of years and then went down south, got a good bit of experience and now come back up here ready to get more games under my belt and kick on."

Hendrie made his debut for Hamilton at 16 before leaving for West Ham in 2015.

He then had loan spells at Southend and Blackburn Rovers before moving to the former permanently in 2017.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson added: "We have been in the market for more options at left back throughout the window, so we are delighted to land Stephen on loan for the rest of the season.

"With Steven Hammell's retirement and long-term injury to Ellis Plummer, it increased the need to bring someone in.

"Stephen already has great experience in Scotland and has learned from being at top clubs down south."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.