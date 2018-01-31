Rangers: Winger Glenn Middleton, 18, joins from Norwich City

Winger Glenn Middleton (right) playing for Norwich
Winger Glenn Middleton (right) has left Norwich's Under-23 squad to join Rangers' academy

Rangers have secured their sixth new arrival of the transfer window, with the signing of Glenn Middleton from Norwich City.

The 18-year-old winger signed an 18-month deal at Ibrox, with a sell-on clause agreed relating to his future development.

A Scotland youth international, Middleton joins Rangers' academy squad.

He previously worked with Rangers manager Graeme Murty in Norwich's Under-18 squad.

Rangers' head of academy, Craig Mulholland, said: "Glenn is a player that we have tracked for some time both at Norwich and with Scotland.

"He is a starting player in the Scotland under-19 team, which has reached the elite stage of the European Championships, even though he is still at under-18 age.

"He is a powerful and very quick wide player who fits well with our player characteristics for that position and we believe he will excel within our style of play having already played many games in Norwich's under-23 team despite his young age."

Middleton has seven Scotland under-19 caps but did not break into Norwich's senior side, although he was an unused substitute for the FA Cup third round replay at Southampton during the 2016-17 campaign.

