Ben Hall: Notts County sign Brighton & Hove Albion defender on loan

From the section

Ben Hall is a Northern Ireland under-21 international

League Two side Notts County have signed Brighton defender Ben Hall on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Hall joined Brighton from Scottish Premiership side Motherwell in June 2016, but has yet to feature for the Premier League club.

The 21-year-old centre-half made three appearances for the Seagulls' under-21s in last season's EFL Trophy.

He could make his Notts County debut when the Magpies host Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.