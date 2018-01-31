Samuel Eto'o joins Turkish side Konyaspor from rivals Antalyaspor

Samuel Eto'o will continue his career in Turkey, moving from Antalyaspor to rivals Konyaspor

Former Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o has joined struggling Turkish top-flight side Konyaspor from rivals Antalyaspor on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The 38-year-old - who spent two-and-a-half years on the Mediterranean coast after switching from Sampdoria in July 2015 - mutually terminated his contract with Antalyaspor to seal the move.

The four-time African footballer of the year winner scored 44 goals in 77 appearances for Antalyaspor, where he had five months left on his contract.

"We have parted ways with our captain Samuel Eto'o by mutual consent. The club thank him for his contribution and wish him success for the future," an Antalyaspor statement said.

Eto'o was also a target for Spanish side Celta Vigo, but has swapped the resort city of Antalya for the central city of Konya.

His new Super Lig club are currently 17th in the 18-team table, with 16 points from 19 games.

Three-time Champions League winner Eto'o moved to Antalyaspor in the summer of 2015 as the keystone of the club's bid in the southern Mediterranean resort city to find national and even European success.

But his stint turned briefly sour in October 2016 amid intense transfer rumours and a racism row that was hurriedly quashed by the club.

Eto'o, who had previously played in Spain, Russia, England and Italy, enjoyed much of his club success at Barcelona, where he played from 2004 to 2009.

His trophies there included three La Liga crowns, alongside former Brazil forward Ronaldinho, and two Champions League titles.

He also won the Champions League, under Jose Mourinho, at Inter Milan in 2010, and has an Olympic gold medal, which he won with Cameroon in 2000.

Eto'o is the leading all-time scorer in the Nations Cup with 18 goals and he appeared at four World Cup finals - 1998, 2002, 2010 and 2014 - playing in eight matches and scoring three goals.

Cameroon's all-time leading scorer with 54-goals, won back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations titles with his country at the 2000 and 2002 editions.