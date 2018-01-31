Islam Slimani: Newcastle sign Leicester City striker on loan

Newcastle have signed Leicester forward Islam Slimani on loan until the end of the season.

Slimani signed for Leicester in August 2016 for a fee believed to be a club-record £29m but he has started just two Premier League games this season.

The 29-year-old is Newcastle's second signing of the window, following the arrival of Kenedy from Chelsea.

"Slimani is a player with Premier League experience," said Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez.

"He is a player who can fight with defenders, challenge and score goals. Hopefully he can give us some experience and some different characteristics to the strikers we have at the moment."

Algeria international Slimani has scored five goals in 17 appearances for the Foxes this season.

Newcastle have scored just 22 goals in 24 Premier League games and they had been linked with moves for Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge before he joined West Brom and Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen.

"It's a great thing for me and for Newcastle," Slimani said.

"I'm happy to be here. Hopefully I can come here and be able to give them a hand.

"Knowing the power of the fans and crowd here and how great they are, and also speaking to the manager, it gave me the confidence that this was the right choice."

Slimani scored 51 goals in 96 appearances at Sporting Lisbon and scored twice at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil as Algeria reached the knockout stages for the first time.

