BBC Sport - NI League Cup: Dungannon Swifts 2-1 Crusaders (aet)
Dungannon beat Crusaders in League Cup semi-final
Dungannon Swifts are into the final of the NI League Cup thanks to a 2-1 extra-time win over Crusaders.
Colin Coates headed the Premiership leaders into the lead but Peter McMahon equalised and Ryan Harpur netted the winner with a penalty.
