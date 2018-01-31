BBC Sport - NI League Cup: Dungannon Swifts 2-1 Crusaders (aet)

Dungannon beat Crusaders in League Cup semi-final

  • From the section Irish

Dungannon Swifts are into the final of the NI League Cup thanks to a 2-1 extra-time win over Crusaders.

Colin Coates headed the Premiership leaders into the lead but Peter McMahon equalised and Ryan Harpur netted the winner with a penalty.

