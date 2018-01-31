BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Coleraine 2-2 Linfield

Linfield fight back to draw at Coleraine

  • From the section Irish

Coleraine miss the chance to go top of the Irish Premiership as they concede two late goals and draw 2-2 with Linfield.

It means the Bannsiders stay second in the table and are level on points with leaders Crusaders.

