BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Coleraine 2-2 Linfield
Linfield fight back to draw at Coleraine
- From the section Irish
Coleraine miss the chance to go top of the Irish Premiership as they concede two late goals and draw 2-2 with Linfield.
It means the Bannsiders stay second in the table and are level on points with leaders Crusaders.
