Shaun MacDonald: Wigan Athletic and Wales midfielder signs contract extension

Shaun MacDonald in paid after breaking his leg
Shaun MacDonald broke his leg in the Championship match at Reading on 29 April

Wigan Athletic midfielder Shaun MacDonald has agreed a contract extension until the summer of 2019.

The 29-year-old, who has been out since April after breaking his leg, made 41 appearances for the Latics last season, having joined from Bournemouth in the summer of 2016.

MacDonald helped the Cherries to promotion to the Premier League in 2015 and has won four caps for Wales.

He is expected to return to full fitness next month.

"It has been a difficult year for Shaun but his positivity makes him such a popular lad about the place and we are looking forward to getting him back in full training," Wigan manager Paul Cook told the club website.

