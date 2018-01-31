Tyler Roberts: Leeds United sign West Bromwich Albion striker

Tyler Roberts looks on during a pre-season game for West Brom against Port Vale in July 2017
Tyler Roberts' only appearance for West Brom came as a substitute against Liverpool in May 2016

Championship side Leeds have signed West Bromwich Albion striker Tyler Roberts for an undisclosed fee, reported to be about £2.5m.

Roberts, who never started a game for the Baggies, has agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Elland Road.

The 19-year-old scored five goals in 19 games on loan at League One side Walsall this season.

He could make his debut for Thomas Christiansen's Leeds side against Cardiff City on Saturday.

