Gary Madine: Cardiff City sign striker from Bolton Wanderers

Gary Madine scored in his last match for Bolton to earn a 1-1 draw against Ipswich

Cardiff City have signed striker Gary Madine from Championship rivals Bolton Wanderers in a deal thought to be worth about £6m.

The 27-year-old has scored 10 goals for the Trotters this season and joins promotion-chasing Cardiff on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Madine scored from the penalty spot against the Bluebirds in their 2-0 loss at the Macron Stadium on 23 December.

He joined Bolton from Sheffield Wednesday in July 2015 on a free.

The fee for Madine is the biggest transfer outlay by owner Vincent Tan since the Premier League season in 2013-14, when Cardiff paid £11m for midfielder Gary Medel.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.