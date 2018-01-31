Gary Madine: Cardiff City sign striker from Bolton Wanderers

Gary Madine scored in his last match for Bolton to earn a 1-1 draw against Ipswich
Gary Madine scored in his last match for Bolton to earn a 1-1 draw against Ipswich

Cardiff City have signed striker Gary Madine from Championship rivals Bolton Wanderers in a deal thought to be worth about £6m.

The 27-year-old has scored 10 goals for the Trotters this season and joins promotion-chasing Cardiff on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Madine scored from the penalty spot against the Bluebirds in their 2-0 loss at the Macron Stadium on 23 December.

He joined Bolton from Sheffield Wednesday in July 2015 on a free.

The fee for Madine is the biggest transfer outlay by owner Vincent Tan since the Premier League season in 2013-14, when Cardiff paid £11m for midfielder Gary Medel.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired