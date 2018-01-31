Ben Marshall: Wolves winger joins Millwall on loan

From the section

Three of Ben Marshall's nine outings for Wolves this season have come in the League Cup

Millwall have signed Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Ben Marshall on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old former Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers player has featured nine times for the Championship leaders this season.

Marshall has scored twice in 25 games since joining Wolves in January 2017.

He becomes the Lions' fourth signing of the January transfer window, following the arrivals of Jason Shackell, Harry Toffolo and Tim Cahill.

