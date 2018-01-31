Matt Penney: Mansfield sign Sheffield Wednesday attacker on loan

Matt Penney only played one game while on loan with Bradford City in 2016-17

Mansfield Town have signed attacking midfielder Matt Penney on loan until the end of the season from Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

The 19-year-old has yet to play for the Owls' first team, but recently signed a new deal until the summer of 2019 and was on loan at Bradford last season.

Stags manager Steve Evans described Penney as a "very talented" player.

"He plays very stylishly in either wide area after being developed at Wednesday as an attacking full-back," Evans said.

Mansfield are fifth in League Two, having won three and drawn one of their past four league matches.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.