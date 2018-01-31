Jacob Davenport: Manchester City teenager joins Burton on loan

Jacob Davenport mainly plays as a holding midfielder

Burton Albion have signed 19-year-old midfielder Jacob Davenport on loan from Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Davenport has joined the struggling Championship side on a deal until the end of the season.

He has made two appearances for the under-21s side in the EFL Trophy but has yet to play for City's first team.

"He's highly rated by Pep Guardiola [City boss] and you won't get a better endorsement than that," said Brewers boss Nigel Clough.

"He's generally a holding midfielder, but he has played left-back and on the left-hand side of midfield as well."

