Jacob Davenport: Manchester City teenager joins Burton on loan
Burton Albion have signed 19-year-old midfielder Jacob Davenport on loan from Premier League leaders Manchester City.
Davenport has joined the struggling Championship side on a deal until the end of the season.
He has made two appearances for the under-21s side in the EFL Trophy but has yet to play for City's first team.
"He's highly rated by Pep Guardiola [City boss] and you won't get a better endorsement than that," said Brewers boss Nigel Clough.
"He's generally a holding midfielder, but he has played left-back and on the left-hand side of midfield as well."
