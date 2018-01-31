Kilmarnock's Dom Thomas joins Queen of the South; Andy Stirling to Dumbarton

Dom Thomas has fallen out of favour under Steve Clarke at Rugby Park

Kilmarnock winger Dom Thomas has returned for a second loan spell with Queen of the South as midfielder Andy Stirling left Queens for Dumbarton.

Stirling, 27, who joined the Dumfries club on a two-year deal from Dumbarton last summer but has re-joined their Championship rivals on loan.

The 21-year-old Thomas was previously at Palmerston from Motherwell.

"He made a fantastic impact when he joined us last season," Queens manager Gary Naysmith told his club website.

Andy Stirling has returned to Dumbarton from Queen of the South

"And hopefully he will provide us with a similar contribution this time around."

A move to Kilmarnock from Well followed that loan spell, but he has made only 13 appearances for the Premiership side and has featured once since October under new manager Steve Clarke.

Stirling has played 23 times for Queens since his summer move, but 11 of those have been as a substitute.

"Andrew came to see me a few weeks ago and asked if he could go on loan to enable him to play regular first-team football," Naysmith added.

"I told him that I was okay with this as long as I could find a replacement and that it was a deal that benefited everyone."

