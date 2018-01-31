Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Dundee, Hibs, Arsenal, Motherwell, Hearts, St Johnstone, Ross County, Hampden

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers have rejected an improved offer of £7.5m from Chinese Super League club Beijing Renhe for Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos, with Ibrox chairman Dave King reluctant to sell a player bought six months ago for £1m from HJK Helsinki because it could compromise their ambitions in the second half of the season. (Daily Record)

Chinese Super League club Beijing Renhe have upped their offer for Alfredo Morelos to £8m and are willing to pay the striker £27,000-per-week after tax. (Scottish Sun)

Fulham have placed a £30m price tag on Scotland midfielder Tom Cairney after rejecting bids of £15m and £18m from West Ham United for the 27-year-old. (Daily Record, print edition)

Celtic have almost doubled their offer for Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson but set a deadline of 14:00 GMT for their Scottish Premiership rivals to accept their £375,000 bid, with Dundee's Scott Bain, currently on loan at Hibernian, and Arsenal's Emiliano Martinez, who is on loan at Getafe, other options. (Daily Record)

Celtic have made a move to sign Dundee goalkeeper Scott Bain with a view to paying a nominal fee for the 26-year-old who is currently on loan at Hibernian. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is again being linked with a move to China

Celtic remain keen on Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and were poised to fly the Spaniard to Scotland on Sunday, but his current loan club, Getafe, will only let him leave if they fail to agree a fee with Crystal Palace for Vincente Guaita, who has signed a pre-contract agreement. Meanwhile, Leeds United are also interested in Martinez. (Daily Record)

Celtic hope to complete a double deal with Dundee for £1m-rated central defender Jack Hendry and goalkeeper Scott Bain, who is presently on loan to Hibernian. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that Celtic are still looking to add two new players on transfer deadline day but insists that Dundee's Scott Bain is only one of many names on their goalkeeper wishlist. (The Scotsman)

Dundee have moved to cover the potential loss of Jack Hendry to Celtic by taking Dutchman Mart Raterink on trial, with the central defender available because of financial problems at Achilles in his homeland. (Evening Telegraph)

Sion's Joaquim Adao is said to be in talks with Hearts

Hibernian are in talks to bring Scott Allan back for a second spell at Easter Road on a long-term basis from Celtic and Dundee are willing to terminate the 26-year-old's loan at Dens Park if they can get a player in return from the Edinburgh club, with striker Simon Murray a possibility. (Daily Star, print edition)

Ross County have held signing talks with out-of-favour Hibernian defender Liam Fontaine, who has not made a first-team appearance this season. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts could make a surprise move for 29-year-old Dundee striker Marcus Haber amid doubts over Kyle Lafferty's future at Tynecastle. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Hearts are in talks to bring 25-year-old Angola defensive midfielder Joaquim Adao to Tynecastle on loan from the Swiss club Sion. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Matty Willock (right) is reportedly close to leaving Manchester United for St Johnstone

St Johnstone are close to agreeing a deal to sign 21-year-old Manchester United midfielder Matty Willock on loan. (Scottish Sun)

Dundee United are hoping to bring Danny Swanson, who appears poised to leave Hibernian after only half a season at Easter Road, back to Tannadice, but the midfielder would prefer to remain in the Premiership or move to an English club. (Evening Telegraph)

The Scottish FA has already decided to retain Hampden Park as the national stadium following a promise of financial backing from Glasgow Council, with Tuesday's decision to reject Celtic Park and Rangers' Ibrox Stadium as options and consider Murrayfield as an alternative being a smokescreen. (Daily Record)

Murrayfield Stadium has emerged as the frontrunner to become the new home of Scottish football, with the Scottish FA board being deeply impressed by a presentation from Scottish Rugby as alternatives to Hampden Park were being considered. (Daily Mail)

Karamoko Dembele, the 14-year-old playmaker who made his Celtic Under-20s debut aged 13, has been included in a Scotland Under-16 squad for a tournament in England - weeks after captaining the English Under-15s. (The Herald)