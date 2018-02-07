Women's Super League 1
Liverpool Ladies19:00Arsenal Women
Venue: The Select Security Stadium

Liverpool Ladies v Arsenal Women

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women87102772022
2Chelsea Ladies86202542120
3Liverpool Ladies75021751215
4Arsenal Women73221311211
5B'ham City Ladies83141213-110
6Reading Women7232141049
7Sunderland Ladies8305721-149
8Bristol City Women8215421-177
9Everton Ladies82061113-26
10Yeovil Town Ladies7007025-250
View full Women's Super League 1 table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Beechcroft pitch

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired