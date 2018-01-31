BBC Sport - Highlights: Celtic 3-1 Hearts
Highlights: Celtic 3-1 Hearts
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Celtic score three first-half goals to beat Hearts and climb 14 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership. Commentary from Liam McLeod.
Match report: Celtic 3-1 Heart of Midlothian
