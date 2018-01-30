Celtic 3-1 Hearts: Moussa Dembele will not be sold this month - Rodgers

Moussa Dembele scored his first goal since November as Celtic beat Hearts

Brendan Rodgers is adamant Moussa Dembele will not be leaving Celtic in the January window.

The French striker, 21, has been the subject of transfer speculation.

But in his maiden start of 2018, Dembele scored his first goal since November as Celtic beat Hearts 3-1.

"I don't anticipate any [bids] to come in at this stage," Rodgers said. "It is too late in the window to lose one of our key players, so I can't envisage anyone going out."

Dembele flicked home Kieran Tierney's cross after 36 minutes to add to goals from compatriot Odsonne Edouard and defender Dedryck Boyata in Wednesday's victory.

Kyle Lafferty gave Hearts a flicker of hope with his long-range strike after the break, but Celtic were always firmly in control.

The dominant win proffered a measure of revenge for the hosts, who had their 69-game unbeaten domestic result emphatically ended in a 4-0 reverse at Tynecastle during December.

"I thought we were very, very good this evening," Rodgers told BBC Scotland of his side's performance.

"We started the game very well with a real intensity and I thought we showed real power in our performance. We created lots of chances, second-half our final pass probably let us down a bit and in the final finish. But there are no complaints; we were outstanding in every facet of our game.

"It's a physical test and we were founding wanting in that aspect at Tynecastle - it wasn't going to happen this time. We had that power and that strength and pace in the team, and you could see that in the performance.

"Just before Christmas we played Hibs and Hearts and got one point from the six. Now, new year, new intensity, and we got six from six, so that pleases me."

Scott Bain has yet to play for Hibernian, whom he joined on loan earlier this month

Rodgers would not comment specifically on a potential swoop for Dundee goalkeeper Scott Bain, who joined Hibernian on loan this month.

The Celtic boss is eager to sign another stopper before the window shuts, since first-choice goalkeeper Craig Gordon faces up to 12 weeks out with a knee injury.

"Lots of names have been thrown at me throughout the window," Rodgers said.

"We need to get another keeper in. I thought on that front Dorus de Vries was very calm and cool tonight and very good.

"But we need another keeper in and I'm sure by tomorrow evening we'll have another keeper in here and one that is ready to compete for his position."

'Brown made up his mind Cochrane wasn't getting the better of him again'

Hearts manager Craig Levein had "no complaints" over the outcome of the match, but did seem to indicate some displeasure at the challenge from Celtic skipper Scott Brown that ended Harry Cochrane's involvement in Glasgow.

Harry Cochrane came off injured after a collision with Scott Brown

The 16-year-old midfielder, who scored the first goal in the Tynecastle rout, withdrew with a neck injury.

"I think in the last game, Harry had a really good match and on a few occasions he got the better of Scott Brown," Levein said. "I think Scott had made up his mind that Harry wasn't going to do that again.

"I haven't had a look at the challenge but he's away to hospital. He's got a problem with his neck and we're just hoping that he's fine.

"I just thought that Scott had it in mind; I'm not saying there were any particularly wild challenges. Young Harry has to accept that that's part of the game and I'm sure he'll learn from it."