BBC Sport - Huddersfield 0-3 Liverpool: Wagner says Terriers 'had mountain to climb' in second half
Huddersfield boss David Wagner says his side had a "mountain to climb" after trailing Liverpool 2-0 at half-time and admits that "the better side won".
MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield Town 0-3 Liverpool
Watch highlights from Tuesday's fixtures on Match of the Day, Wednesday 31 January at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
