Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praises his side's "mature performance" during a comfortable 3-0 win at Huddersfield's John Smith's Stadium and admits it was "exactly what was needed" after two consecutive defeats.

MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield Town 0-3 Liverpool

Watch highlights from Tuesday's fixtures on Match of the Day, Wednesday 31 January at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.