BBC Sport - West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson says his team couldn't find 'magic' they needed
- From the section Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says his side were "dangerous and threatening" during their 1-1 draw at West Ham, but couldn't find "that piece of magic" to win the game.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham United 1-1 Crystal Palace
Watch highlights from Tuesday's fixtures on Match of the Day, Wednesday 31 January at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
