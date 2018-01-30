Emerson Palmieri: Chelsea sign Roma full-back for reported £17.6m

Emerson Palmieri
Emerson Palmieri played 36 times for Roma in 2016-17 before suffering a cruciate injury

Chelsea have signed defender Emerson Palmieri from Serie A side Roma for a reported £17.6m.

The Brazil-born 23-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Premier League club.

After playing 36 times for Roma last year he missed the first three months of this season with a knee injury which has limited him to two appearances.

"Today I am realising one of my dreams to pull on the shirt of such a great club," he said.

"English football is something I have been watching since I was 15 years old. It is a really beautiful game over here."

Described as a versatile left-sided player, Palmieri joined Roma from Brazil side Santos in December 2016.

