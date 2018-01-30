BBC Sport - Swansea 3-1 Arsenal: Win tastes 'like honey' - Carvalhal
Beating Arsenal tastes 'like honey' - Carvalhal
- From the section Swansea
Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal describes the 3-1 Premier League victory over Arsenal at the Liberty Stadium that takes them out of the relegation zone as tasting 'like honey'.
MATCH REPORT: Swansea 3-1 Arsenal
Watch highlights from Tuesday's fixtures on Match of the Day, Wednesday 31 January at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired