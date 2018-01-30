Everton: Sandro Ramirez joins Sevilla on loan until end of season

Sandro Ramirez arrived at Goodison Park as part of a near £150m summer squad overhaul by then boss Ronald Koeman

Everton striker Sandro Ramirez has returned to Spain to join Sevilla on loan for the rest of the season.

Ramirez, 22, arrived in a £5.2m deal from Malaga last summer and scored one goal in 15 appearances for Everton.

The club are not considering selling the former Spain Under-21 international at this stage.

Manager Sam Allardyce said this week: "Moving some out on loan would be a possibility but only if it's right for the club."

Meanwhile, Serie A leaders Napoli have opened talks over a loan deal for Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen.

The 24-year-old Netherlands international has struggled since his £24m move to Everton last summer and has not played under Allardyce since the Europa League dead rubber against Apollon Limassol in December.

Klaassen, regarded as one of Everton's key summer signings by then boss and Ronald Koeman, has made only 13 appearances.

Everton entertain Leicester City in the Premier League on Wednesday, when the transfer window closes.