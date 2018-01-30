Anthony Stokes: Hibernian striker leaves by mutual consent

Anthony Stokes' most recent Hibernian goal came against Ross County in December

Anthony Stokes has left Hibernian by mutual consent, just six months into his third spell at Easter Road.

The striker, 29, has scored 11 goals since rejoining the club on a two-year deal in August.

However, he has been omitted from each of head coach Neil Lennon's three match-day squads in 2018.

The Irishman netted twice in Hibs' 2016 Scottish Cup final win over Rangers, helping the Leith outfit end their 114-year wait for the trophy.

Stokes made 92 appearances for Hibs in total, scoring 44 goals.

Oli Shaw, 19, has started in the January trips to Hearts and Celtic, with top scorer Simon Murray leading the line in the win over Dundee last week.

Lennon has bolstered his attacking options during the January window, adding Australia forward Jamie MacLaren on loan from German second-tier side SV Darmstadt 98.

Swiss striker Florian Kamberi has also secured a loan deal from Grasshoppers of Zurich, subject to international clearance.