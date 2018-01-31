Didier Ndong: Watford sign Sunderland midfielder on loan

From the section

Didier Ndong has continued to be a regular for Sunderland after their relegation to the Championship

Watford have signed Didier Ndong on loan from Championship side Sunderland until the end of the season.

And the Hornets have an option to sign the 23-year-old midfielder on a permanent basis in the summer.

Gabon international Ndong has played 54 times for the Black Cats since joining them for £13.6m from French club Lorient in August 2016.

Watford have also signed Sweden Under-21 goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg on a five-and-a-half-year deal.

Dahlberg, 19, will return to IFK Gothenburg on loan for the rest of this season.

The Hornets - who are 11th in the Premier League - have already signed wingers Dodi Lukebakio and Gerard Deulofeu this month.

Forward Isaac Success has left the club to join Spanish side Malaga on loan.

