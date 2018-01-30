Italian Coppa Italia - 1st Leg
Atalanta0Juventus1

Atalanta 0-1 Juventus

Higuain
Higuain's winner was Juventus' fastest goal of the season so far

Gonzalo Higuain scored after three minutes to give Juventus a narrow first-leg lead over Atalanta in their Italian Cup semi-final.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon then saved a 25th-minute penalty, awarded by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Juventus, seeking a fourth successive Italian Cup success, host Atalanta in the second leg on 28 February in Turin.

AC Milan and Lazio meet in the other semi-final, with the first leg at the San Siro on Wednesday.

Higuain curled home the winner after slaloming through the defence for Massimiliano Allegri's side, who are second in Serie A behind Napoli.

But Juve were again indebted to veteran goalkeeper Buffon, who was making his first appearance since turning 40 after a two-month layoff with a calf injury.

Medhi Benatia's handball had been spotted by the VAR, but Buffon guessed right to deny Alejandro Gomez.

Higuain and Blaise Matuidi had chances in the second half for Juventus, while Buffon also saved from Gomez and Andrea Petagna.

Line-ups

Atalanta

  • 1Berisha
  • 3ToloiBooked at 76mins
  • 6Palomino
  • 5MasielloBooked at 80mins
  • 33Hateboer
  • 15de Roon
  • 11Freuler
  • 21Castagne
  • 4CristanteSubstituted forBarrowat 76'minutes
  • 9CorneliusSubstituted forIlicicat 45'minutes
  • 10GomezSubstituted forPetagnaat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Orsolini
  • 8Gosens
  • 13Caldara
  • 28Mancini
  • 29Petagna
  • 31Rossi
  • 32Haas
  • 72Ilicic
  • 88Schmidt Urbano
  • 91Gollini
  • 95Bastoni
  • 99Barrow

Juventus

  • 1Buffon
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 4BenatiaSubstituted forBarzagliat 82'minutes
  • 3ChielliniBooked at 50mins
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 6Khedira
  • 5PjanicSubstituted forBentancurat 90'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14Matuidi
  • 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forBernardeschiat 63'minutes
  • 9Higuaín
  • 17Mandzukic

Substitutes

  • 8Marchisio
  • 15Barzagli
  • 16Pinsoglio
  • 22Asamoah
  • 23Szczesny
  • 24Rugani
  • 26Lichtsteiner
  • 27Sturaro
  • 30Bentancur
  • 33Bernardeschi
Referee:
Paolo Valeri

Match Stats

Home TeamAtalantaAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home12
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home18
Away10

