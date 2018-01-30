BBC Sport - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer to Arsenal could involve Olivier Giroud & Michy Batshuayi

The Aubameyang-Giroud-Llorente-Batshuayi transfer merry-go-round!

  • From the section Arsenal

BBC Sport's David Ornstein guides us through the complicated proposed £60m transfer of Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal, which hinges on two more transfers being agreed.

READ MORE: Aubameyang move: Giroud could have big say in Arsenal deal

Top videos

Video

The Aubameyang-Giroud-Llorente-Batshuayi transfer merry-go-round!

  • From the section Arsenal
Video

Can you somersault into your shorts like Nile Wilson?

Video

'There are trainers who do not use females'

Video

How does it feel for Beckham to have an MLS team in Miami?

Video

U19 highlights: Banton's century helps England beat NZ

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Deadline day matches 'not right' - Conte

Video

De Bruyne's cheeky free-kick gives Man City lead

Video

Fourth Round

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Cahill scores for Millwall in 2004 FA Cup semi-final

Video

LeBron 'throws that hammer down' in NBA best plays

Video

VAR needs to change for the fans - Savage

Video

Parris hits two for Man City & other great WSL goals

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Rugbytots

Rugbytots SE Cheshire & Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired