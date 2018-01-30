BBC Sport - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer to Arsenal could involve Olivier Giroud & Michy Batshuayi
The Aubameyang-Giroud-Llorente-Batshuayi transfer merry-go-round!
- From the section Arsenal
BBC Sport's David Ornstein guides us through the complicated proposed £60m transfer of Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal, which hinges on two more transfers being agreed.
