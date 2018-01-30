Nottingham Forest: Sporting Lisbon defender Tobias Figueiredo joins on loan
-
- From the section Nottm Forest
Nottingham Forest have signed defender Tobias Figueiredo from Sporting Lisbon on loan until the end of the season.
The 23-year-old, who came through Sporting's academy, has featured for the Portuguese club in the Champions League and Europa League.
Figueiredo, a former Portugal Under-21 international, spent the 2016-17 season on loan at rival Primeira Liga side Nacional.
He has also had a previous loan spell in Spain, playing for Reus Deportiu.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.