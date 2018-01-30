Andy Boyle: Doncaster Rovers sign Preston defender on loan

Andy Boyle made his Republic of Ireland debut against Iceland in March 2017

League One side Doncaster have signed Preston defender Andy Boyle on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Boyle joined Preston from League of Ireland side Dundalk in January 2017, but he has since made only 12 appearances for the Championship club.

The 26-year-old, capped once by the Republic of Ireland, has featured in five games this season.

"I'm really looking forward to coming here and getting some game time," he told the club website.

