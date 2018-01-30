Irish Premiership: Coleraine 2-2 Linfield

Bannsiders midfielder Josh Carson and Linfield's Niall Quinn battle for the high ball

Coleraine missed the chane to go top of the Premiership as Linfield scored twice in the final four minutes to clinch a dramatic Showgrounds draw.

Jamie McGonigle fired in an opener for the dominant hosts and Ian Parkhill slotted home in the second half.

Andrew Waterworth pulled one back with a header before Stephen Lowry's free-kick struck the bar and hit keeper Chris Johns before going in.

Coleraine move level on points with Crusaders, who lead on goal difference.