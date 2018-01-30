Irish Premiership: Coleraine 2-2 Linfield
Coleraine missed the chane to go top of the Premiership as Linfield scored twice in the final four minutes to clinch a dramatic Showgrounds draw.
Jamie McGonigle fired in an opener for the dominant hosts and Ian Parkhill slotted home in the second half.
Andrew Waterworth pulled one back with a header before Stephen Lowry's free-kick struck the bar and hit keeper Chris Johns before going in.
Coleraine move level on points with Crusaders, who lead on goal difference.